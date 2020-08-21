Warren Gatland offered assistance on British and Irish Lions Tour by Scott Robertson | Rugby Union News





Scott Robertson (L) assisted Crusaders to the Super Rugby champion in 2015

Scott Robertson has actually approached British and Irish Lions coachWarren Gatland

about helping him on next year’s tour of South Africa.

New Zealander Robertson, who coaches Super Rugby champs Crusaders, aspires to get global experience having actually been ignored for the All Blacks task.

The 45-year-old states Gatland has actually taken the demand to the Lions management and he is waiting for a reaction.

“Once I missed the All Blacks job I actually reached out to Gats and asked him if I could go on that tour,” stated Robertson, according to quotes on the New Zealand Herald site.

” I believed, ‘look if I can’t be included with the All Blacks, what’s the greatest thing – or really larger in its own self, the Lions tour – to get included’.