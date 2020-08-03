Warren Gatland: British & Irish Lions head coach on Will Greenwood’s podcast | Rugby Union News





Lions head coach Warren Gatland signs up with the Will Greenwood podcast

Warren Gatland signs up with Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox on today’s podcast, to talk Super Rugby and, naturally, the British & & Irish Lions.

The 56- year-old is presently back in New Zealand supervising the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa, however will go back to lead the Lions for a 3rd trip when they take a trip to South Africa next year.

The previous Wales nationwide group manager expects next year’s Lions Test series versus the Springboks, going over whatever from the qualities he is searching for in his captain, the cosmetics of his training personnel to Covid-19 contingencies.

Plus, Will and Rupert take a look at all the most recent headings from the rugby world, consisting of Andy Haden’s death and likewise Exeter Chiefs’ choice to drop their mascot however keep their name and logo design.

To listen to all that and far more click play above for the most recent edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!