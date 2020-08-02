Warren erupts for 53 as Pacers edge 76ers By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters NBA: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets



2/5

T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 indicate lead the Indiana Pacers past the going to Philadelphia 76 ers 127-121 on Saturday near Orlando.

Warren was 20 of 29 from the field, consisting of 9 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc. Warren’s previous profession high was 40.

Aaron Holiday had 15 points and 10 helps, and Victor Oladipo included 15 points for the Pacers, who enhanced to 40-26 regardless of playing without essential hurt gamers such as Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon.

Joel Embiid was magnificent for the Sixers (39-27) with 41 points, 21 rebounds, 4 helps and 3 obstructed shots. It was his 4th video game this season with a minimum of 30 points and 15 rebounds. Tobias Harris scored 30 points, and Ben Simmons included 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Toronto Raptors 107– Los Angeles Lakers 92

Kyle Lowry had 33 points, 14 rebounds and 6 helps, leading Toronto past Los Angeles for the for the 11 th successive time.

Lowry struck 5 of 9 3-pointers and 8 of 16 shots from the flooring. OG Anunoby had 23 points, making 8 of 9 shots, and Pascal Siakam contributed 15 points and 9 rebounds for theRaptors The Raptors have not lost to the Lakers given thatNov 30, 2014.

LeBron James led the Lakers …