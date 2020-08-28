Warren County man narrowly misses being crushed by falling tree

A Warren County man is counting his true blessings after gusty winds lowered a substantialtree Michael Smith stated the tree might have crushed him.“I heard the snap, boom,” Smith stated. “I drove up to park here out from under the tree limbs and then I got out and all of a sudden, I heard a crack and that’s what happened.”The tree crashed through the roofing of Smith’s mobile house on Bradford Drive Thursday early morning. Smith stated the tree fell within seconds after he left his automobile to go within. The effect busted the windscreen of his automobile.“Shock. Total shock,” Smith stated. “I’ve lived here since 1992. My wife died in the front room. It’s my whole life and I have nothing left. It is what it is.”The tree likewise lowered power lines and a transformer leaving individuals in the area in the dark.“The power went out and it’s been out ever since. It’s the wind and rain,” homeowner Gena Luman stated. As Smith restored individual possessions, he stated he’s needed to handle falling tree branches for several years.“This is the 14th time something has come through my roof and the worst. The other ones were just limbs that I repaired, but I don’t think there’s much repairing on this one,” Smith stated.Smith stated he’ll be sticking with household up until he can return on his feet.

