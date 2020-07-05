Turkey has issued arrest warrants over explosions at a fireworks factory on Friday that killed four people, based on judicial sources, Anadolu reports.

Prosecutors in the northwestern Sakarya province issued warrants for the factory manager in control and two foremen, said the sources on Saturday, who asked not to be named because of restrictions on speaking to the media.

The investigation of the incident continues, the prosecutors reportedly said.

The blasts took place at a factory in the province’s Hendek district.

A total of 114 everyone was taken to a medical facility and not exactly 100 were discharged, Turkey’s health minister said Friday.

Three everyone was reported missing.

Turkey: ‘UAE uses famine as weapon to impose sovereignty’