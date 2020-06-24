Warning over queuing outside for supermarket during heatwave

UV levels ‘exceptionally high’

Warnings have been issued about UV levels, which are going to be “exceptionally high” over the following couple of days.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said that UV levels will undoubtedly be “reaching eight across many places and you will be reaching nine across areas of Devon and Cornwall tomorrow.

“That’s about as high because it gets really in the UK.

“The sun is as strong as it gets at the moment because we’re so close to the solstice.

“We’ve got peak sun strength, clear skies, plenty of sunshine – it’s the perfect ingredients for high UV.”

Mr Burkill advised anybody outside for prolonged intervals on Wednesday and Thursday to just take measures to guard themselves.

Shoppers are also advised to keep yourself updated they could be forced to spend additional time in the sun’s rays as a result of social distancing measures.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has warned people not to have barbecues on dry grass, not to drop cigarettes or matches, and never to leave rubbish such as for example glass bottles lying around amid a risk they might start fires.

LFB Deputy Cmmissioner Richard Mills said: “Barbecuing on dry grass is thoughtless and reckless and will easily trigger a significant fire, which isn’t something you need on your conscience.

Warning over cool down in water

The public is also being reminded to take care around water through the summer, amid concerns people might be tempted to have a dip to cool down.

Emergency services rushed to the River Thames in Cookham, Berkshire, on Tuesday evening amid reports that the man was missing after going into the water.

Beaches were busy as people took advantage of the great weather following the months of lockdown spent at home.

Tuesday had not been quite the greatest day of the year, because the 28.6C recorded at Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens fell short of the 28.9C recorded at the conclusion of May.

“But we are going to beat it tomorrow and the day after,” Mr Burkill said.

He predicted temperatures would edge towards 33 degrees as we experience “lots of hot and sunny weather through the next couple of days”.

The forecaster added: “The heat is going to be quite widespread, even across parts of Scotland we could be looking at highs of 26 or 27.”

“The nights are going to be uncomfortably hot as well, so people who are susceptible to the heat will struggle.”