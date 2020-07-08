Warning from UN over rise in diseases jumping from animals to humans like Covid-19

Viruses jumping from animals to humans have become more common, the United Nations has warned.

The UN’s environmental branch unmasked that the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 — the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 — came as no real surprise.

In a report, they said the pandemic was ‘highly predictable’ because human behaviour, including intense farming for meat, has triggered a surge in zoonotic diseases.

The United Nations Environment Department (UNEP) claimed the coronavirus almost certainly originated in bats.

Research in addition has pointed towards pangolins — which look like scaly anteaters — as a possible bridge between bats and humans. It might have evolved to become more infectious before bridging from the pangolin to a person.

A ‘zoonotic disease’ is one that is actually able to be transmitted from a vertebrate animal — such as a mammal, bird, reptile or fish — to a human.

Zoonotic diseases include Ebola, a killer illness that originated in monkeys, and MERS, another type of coronavirus linked to camels.

Experts say outbreaks among people tend to stem from human exploitation of wildlife, including intense battery farming and attempting to sell meat for food.

Every year two million people — mostly in poor countries — die of zoonotic diseases such as for instance rabies, according to the UN report.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed some 543,600 people globally in the eight months since it was formally identified. Millions have already been infected.

The virus is considered to be zoonotic because it is believed to have first been caught by humans at livestock market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

However, the jury remains out since the mysterious disease has only been known to science since the turn of the season.

The UNEP published the report on zoonotic diseases with the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI).

Professor Delia Randolph, a veterinary epidemiologist and lead composer of the report, said: ‘This was a very predictable pandemic.

‘While many in the world were surprised by Covid-19, those of us who work on animal disease weren’t.’

Professor Randolph described a ‘very clear trend’ since the 1930s that showed that 75 per cent of emerging human diseases stemmed from wildlife.

Ebola, of which the biggest global outbreak occurred from 2014 to 2016 and another in 2019, is one example.

Further outbreaks will emerge unless governments take active measures to prevent other zoonotic diseases from crossing into the population, the report said.

Experts identified seven trends driving the prevalence of zoonotic diseases, which included climate change.

‘The science is clear that if we keep exploiting wildlife and destroying our ecosystems, then we can are expecting to view a steady blast of these diseases jumping from animals to humans in the years ahead,’ said UNEP executive director Inger Andersen.

Destruction of animals’ habitats forces them in to closer experience of humans, raising the risk of disease transmission.

Climate change can contribute to this by making extreme weather events like flooding more common, driving animals out of their domiciles.

In Madagascar, for example, the bubonic plague is spread by rodents fleeing wildfires, which are becoming more prevalent as the Earth heats up.

Human activity also frequently breaks down the natural barriers which protect humans from disease pathogens, according to the UNEP.

A major transmission route involving the environment and humans is through the hunting and eating of wild, exotic animals.

Illegal wildlife trade can easily see a range of live animals, including bats, enter into close proximity with people in markets.

Snakes, beavers, porcupines and baby crocodiles were among the species for sale at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan.

It is normal culture in China but there were calls for the markets to be barred in order to protect wildlife and halt the emergence of zoonotic diseases.

Aside from lives lost, zoonotic diseases have caused economic losses of more than $100billion (£80bn) in the last 2 full decades alone.

The cost of the Covid-19 pandemic — that is still rattling on and worsening in some areas of the world — is expected to cost $9trillion (£7.2tn) over the next couple of years.

African nations have the potential to leverage their extensive experience of zoonotic diseases such as for instance Ebola to tackle future outbreaks, the UN said.

African nations combine public health, veterinary and environmental expertise and achieve faster responses to outbreaks, said ILRI director general Jimmy Smith.

Professor Randolph said: ‘If pandemics can be caught right from the beginning, [studies have shown that] the expense can be paid down by 90 per cent.’