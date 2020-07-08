Warning for Woolworths shoppers as a NEEDLE is found sticking out of a mandarin

A needle has been found inside a mandarin at a Woolworths supermarket as authorities raise the alarm over a rising number of food contamination cases in recent weeks.

The discovery was made after as shopper purchased the good fresh fruit from a Woolworths outlet at Findon, in Adelaide’s western suburbs on Tuesday.

A Woolworths Spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia they have contacted police and the remaining stock was checked.

‘As a precautionary measure, our store team opened and inspected mandarins last night. We found no longer product safety concerns in these checks,’ the spokesperson said.

‘We’ve also commenced our own investigation in line with our established food safety procedures.’

The supermarket giant has paid CCTV footage to police as part of the investigation to the food tampering scandal.

Meanwhile, South Australia police say they are going to ‘come down hard’ on people responsible for contaminating food.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said officers were doing every thing they could to spot the culprits.

‘These acts are incredibly malicious (and) I’m definitely amazed this could re-emerge at a time like this where businesses are finding it really challenging to stay afloat.’ Commissioner Stevens told ABC Radio.

‘I’d certainly be encouraging our bail authorities that if this person gifts such a risk that they’ll be remanded in custody.’

Earlier on Tuesday, there have been reports of a thumbtack being found in strawberries purchased from the Foodland outlet in Goolwa, south of Adelaide.

That followed the discovery of needles in strawberries and an avocado, and thumbtacks in a loaf of bread, at a Woolworths outlet in Adelaide’s northeast between June 27 and July 1.

The commissioner said there were fears copycats may be responsible for new cases of food contamination and a dedicated team had been established to investigate the incidents.

‘We do not want to see this become a trend,’ that he said on Tuesday.

‘The potential for copycat is significant and the impact on industry is significant.’

More than 240 copycat incidents were reported following the initial incident involving the discovery of a needle inside a strawberry in 2018

The Commissioner also warned when there ‘was information about people making false reports … we are coming down hard on the individuals as well’.

The latest incident comes 2 yrs after the strawberry contamination scandal across Australia in 2018.

More than 240 copycat incidents were reported after the initial incident concerning the discovery of a needle inside a strawberry.

My Ut Trinh, 52, A former supervisor for the Brisbane-based farm Berrylicious has been charged with six counts of contamination on the 2018 incident.