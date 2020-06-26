Warning for Bali tourists as crackdown on expats flouting social distancing sees yoga guru deported

Travellers who flout social distancing rules could be deported from Bali on future holidays as the Indonesia government gets tough on unruly tourists.

Holidaymakers are being warned their island escapes may possibly never function as the same after officials deported an expat yoga guru who was found to break lockdown rules.

Shocking pictures have emerged in recent weeks of expats and tourists sinking beers and ignoring coronavirus rules, even attending huge gatherings.

Instructor Wissam Barakeh, 45 was responsible for holding a yoga retreat in Bali’s cultural hub Ubud the other day, which sparked outrage throughout the island.

More than 100 tourists were photographed breaching COVID-19 protocols at the illegal event.

More than 100 western foreigners breached social distancing rules at mass gathering held at The House of Om retreat in Bali last week (pictured)

He was previously forced to make an apology after images of the The House of Om event showed tourists crammed in to a tiny space with no face masks coming soon.

Barakeh has since been arrested, and has been held at an immigration centre until his deportation flights to his home country of Syria are arranged.

Indonesia’s COVID-19 protocols restrict gatherings to no more than 25 people, and they’re required to stick to social distancing and wear masks.

The head of Bali’s justice and legal office Jamaruli Manihuru said the instructor forged ahead with his plans despite once you understand the crowd would exceed the allowed number of guests.

‘(He) didn’t attempt to cancel the function even after the amount of participants exceeded what’s allowed by the federal government,’ said Jamaruli Manihuruk.

‘Holding this throughout the pandemic is dangerous.’

The island’s tourism heavy economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with the volume of flights plummeting to unprecedented levels.

More than 1,214 coronavirus cases have now been recorded on the popular Indonesian island within the last three months, including 11 deaths.

The retreat’s founder was forced to issue a public apology for its ‘irresponsible actions’ after photos from the function showed attendees crammed in to a treetop room sitting closely together with no face masks in sight.

The House of Om had posted an open invitation on social media for a yogic chanting evening and ‘celebration of bliss’ last Thursday, which doubled as a fundraiser for the neighborhood village.

Photos from the mass gathering at the retreat in Ubad sparked widespread backlash on the web.

Most of the attendees pictured appear to be Western foreigners.

‘From the photos. the amount of people infected COVID-19 in Bali is increasing,’ Indonesian screenwriter Jenny Jusuf tweeted.

She told Triple J Hack: ‘Most of the foreigners live in Bali on emergency stay permits from the Indonesian Government, yet they act like they own the island.

Other locals were just as outraged.

‘It’s crazy, it’s still necessary to wear masks and keep consitently the distance,’ one woman commented.

House of Om founder Wissam Barakeh originally denied to Kumparan and to Hack the event happened, and claimed the photos were from last December, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

However that he later backtracked on those claims to simply take full responsibility for last week’s event and apologised to the entire Balinese community.

‘It was a huge and absurd mistake that happened in a difficult time like now,’ that he wrote on the House of Om’s Instagram on Monday.

‘We held an event on June 18, aiming to raise funds to ensure that we can help as much as possible the people who need help.’

‘I apologise for the amount since it poses a significant risk for our actions. We apologise to the complete Balinese community for our irresponsible actions.

Ms Jusuf has since described Mr Barakeh’s apology as ‘half-hearted’.

‘I hope that the Bali government will firmly act on these types of foreigners. If every thing ends with just a mere apology, they’ll not learn their lesson,’ she wrote.

The House of Om founder originally claimed the photos were from last December before he backtracked on the claims and apologised for the June 18 event (pictured)

The event attended by significantly more than 100 people doubled as a fundraiser for the neighborhood village

It’s unclear whether the retreat will be sanctioned over the mass gathering.

‘I did my part. now it’s up to the neighborhood government,’ Ms Jusuf wrote.

The House of Om opened in Bali in 2017.

‘The community is just a resort and retreat center, co-living & co-working place, holistic school & charity foundation; it gives free workshops and events, affordable teacher trainings, budget communal accommodation, and employment opportunity,’ it states on its website.