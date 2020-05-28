WarnerMedia yanks HBO Max’s ‘currently available’ titles list after discrepancies discovered

As a part of HBO Max’s launch, WarnerMedia included a list of titles at the moment available to stream on day one, however after discrepancies had been discovered between what WarnerMedia marketed and what was really streaming, the corporate has pulled the list.

The Dark Knight, 13 Going on 30, The Matrix, and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug are simply among the titles initially marketed on WarnerMedia’s web site however aren’t really on HBO Max. A spokesperson for the corporate instructed The Verge that they’re “updating this section and will post again once it’s complete.” Other titles embody Man of Steel, Gossip Girl, The Iron Giant, and The West Wing.

Missing titles occur. Rights offers are being made up till the final minute, and it’s doable among the titles initially listed as “available now” had been scheduled for later within the yr. The Dark Knight, for instance, is at the moment not on HBO Max, however contemplating it appeared in early advertising and marketing materials for HBO Max, it is going to presumably be there sooner or later. It’s one other instance of how complicated HBO Max’s launch has turn into, with folks scrambling to determine what’s on the platform and how you can really get it.

As Verge contributor Joshua Rivera identified, advertising and marketing for HBO Max “tells you what you can expect (Batman Begins was in its promotional ads), but not when to expect it (none of Nolan’s Batman films are on the service).” The complete level of getting an at-launch list is to assist reply the latter drawback, so it’s comprehensible that individuals who might need signed up for Max seeking to binge Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight collection — a collection they had been initially instructed by WarnerMedia could be on the service — could be annoyed over it not being there.

This is an even bigger difficulty HBO Max will face from individuals who assume each WarnerMedia property will likely be on their streaming service — a platform that guarantees HBO after which some. For instance: folks on the lookout for DC Comics titles on HBO Max, which has a devoted hub, had been disenchanted to search out that many, together with the critically acclaimed Harley Quinn, are solely on DC Universe — a very separate streaming service owned by WarnerMedia.

Adding to the complexity is the truth that titles have a tendency to come back and go on streaming companies. For instance, Justice League, which is at the moment out there on HBO Max, is ready to depart the service for a time frame however will return to HBO Max later within the yr, a spokesperson confirmed to The Verge. It will finally come again, however that implies that Justice League — a core a part of the DC Extended Universe that DC followers will assume is on HBO Max, a streaming service selling DC movies — received’t be there for an unknown period of time.

Licensing makes streaming really feel extra fragmented. Finding out how you can watch something and the whole lot usually requires a fast Google search, after which remembering if that’s a streaming service somebody has a subscription for within the lengthy line of subscriptions that rule our lives. HBO Max launched with the promise to make it simpler, and it’s seemingly that every one these traditional WarnerMedia properties will seem on the streaming service sooner or later.

It’s nonetheless very early on, however a conglomerate like WarnerMedia wants time to get the whole lot arrange. It’s a fragmented library, with rights offers far and wide; not having sure issues at launch sucks for purchasers, however it’s comprehensible. For now, although, WarnerMedia is engaged on fixing the list to mirror HBO Max’s present choices, and hopefully that can clear up among the confusion.