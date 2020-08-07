WarnerMedia undergoes major reorganization as HBO Max gets higher priority

Two of WarnerMedia’s top executives, Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly, are leaving the company as CEO Jason Kilar begins to plan the company’s future with a tighter focus on HBO Max.

Greenblatt oversaw all of the company’s direct-to-consumer lines and oversaw WarnerMedia as a whole; Kevin Reilly was WarnerMedia’s content chief. He also served as president of TBS, TNT, and TruTV. As part of the shakeup, Andy Forssell (a former Hulu executive who worked alongside Kilar at the streaming company now owned by Disney) will oversee all of HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With Greenblatt and Reilly out, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff and HBO programming president Casey Bloys will oversee a new group combining WarnerMedia’s studios and networks. The new group will combine “original production (content studios) and programming capabilities currently spread across Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV,” according to a letter from Kilar to employees obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. Kilar added that the new group “will oversee all WarnerMedia television series and motion picture development, production and programming” to ensure HBO Max is “successful globally.”