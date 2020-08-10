WarnerMedia CEO puts pressure on Amazon to carry HBO Max by holidays

As disputes between Amazon and WarnerMedia over HBO Max continue, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar is putting pressure on the tech giant to make an agreement by the holidays.

In a long interview with Bloomberg, one of several Kilar did following a massive reorganization at WarnerMedia last week, Kilar spoke about Amazon’s business model. He argued that the company’s issues with HBO Max that seem contradictory to Amazon’s principle belief. If Amazon “were truly focused just on the consumers,” bringing up specifically those with Fire devices, “HBO Max would be on Fire devices.”

“The consumer wants it,” Kilar said.

Kilar wouldn’t go into reasons as to why the disputes haven’t been resolved yet — HBO Max came out at the end of April, and there’s still nothing set in stone — Kilar argued that Amazon would have to put the streamer on its devices by the holidays. Customers who want to have HBO Max on their streaming devices will look for alternatives when it comes time to purchase devices, including Google Chromecast and Apple TV, where HBO Max is currently available. “As we head into the fourth quarter, when gift giving happens, it becomes a more material situation for a seller of hardware,” Kilar argued.

Amazon and WarnerMedia’s relationship has become tenuous over the…