Warner Bros. Movie Resuscitates Exhibition With $20M+ Over Labor Day Weekend – Deadline

Refresh for updates: Warner Bros. long-awaited Christopher Nolan movie Tenet finally opened in the U.S., and together with its Canadian run, which began last weekend rang up $20.2M to date at 2,810 theaters. All in, the time travel, 2 1/2 hour spy thriller has clocked almost $150M to date.

Since movie theaters closed down nationwide due to the pandemic, in particular, the top 3 big circuits, Tenet has long been heralded as the comeback of theaters, the tentpole that will get exhibition back on its feet.

There is no context for these numbers, as it’s not your typical Labor Day weekend release. We’re just beginning to realize what it’s like to see a tentpole opening in motion in a world where eight of the top ten theaters from Nolan’s last movie, Dunkirk, aren’t open, i.e. cinemas in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York. Even Cinemascore, which typically polls theaters in Washington, New York and California is off kilter, with the Nolan movie earning a B; the director typically earns a B+ or A. Remember, only 65% of the domestic marketplace is open with auditorium capacities ranging from 25% to 40%. I drove four hours from LA to see Tenet in San Diego, CA at an AMC that had full COVID-19 safety protocols. Here’s what it was like.

Warner Bros.



Tenet has a 79%…