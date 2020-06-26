Warner Bros. delays Tenet to August 12th as COVID-19 cases spike in the United States

Warner Bros. has introduced that it’ll be delaying the launch of Tenet — the studio’s mysterious time-manipulating summer season blockbuster from director Christopher Nolan — by one other two weeks, shifting the deliberate launch from July 31st to August 12th as COVID-19 cases continue to spike round the United States.

Warner Bros. remains to be adamant that that $200 million Tenet will debut in a movie show, commenting in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that “Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time.” It’s a dedication that comes at a time when studios — together with Warner Bros. itself — are more and more turning to video-on-demand and streaming releases for his or her movies in mild on the ongoing closure of film theaters round the nation.

Tenet is delayed once more, as doubt hangs over the summer season film season

Nolan in specific is understood for particularly being an advocate of the theatrical experience, and has been considered one of the greatest advocates for reopening theaters as quickly as doable — with Tenet as the movie that may herald the return of cinema. As IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond noted back in April, “Chris really would like to be coming out with the film that opens theaters.”

Tenet had already been delayed earlier this summer season, shifting from its unique July 17th launch date to July 31st, a call that The New York Times reports was a supply of battle between Warner Bros. — who favored suspending the movie to a extra worthwhile time — and Nolan, who was “more eager to press ahead.” The tug of struggle between the two factions (and Warner Bros. need to hold Nolan, a profitable associate, joyful) might clarify the repeated brief delays for the movie, as an alternative of a extra drastic launch date shift, as we’ve seen for many of the different summer season 2020 blockbusters.

The new Tenet launch date can be in the center of the week, with Warner Bros. noting that it’s “not treating this as a traditional movie release.” The firm additionally stated that it plans to “allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”

With the shift of Tenet to August, all eyes are on Disney’s Mulan, which is at the moment scheduled for a launch of July 24th, which might make it the first summer season blockbuster to hit theaters — until Disney strikes the launch date once more.