Warne or Muralitharan? Who makes Virtual Test combined XI after Battle of the Eras? | Cricket News

Rob Key and Nasser Hussain choose a composite aspect – and make the powerful name of Shane Warne or Muttiah Muralitharan – from their groups in the ‘Battle of the Eras’ Virtual Test

Rob Key’s XI noticed off Nasser Hussain’s aspect by 76 runs in the ‘Battle of the Eras’ Virtual Test at Lord’s – however what would a combined aspect appear to be?

Shortly after the sport completed, Key and Hussain sat down to pick out a composite XI from Nasser’s 1990-2004 aspect and Rob’s 2005-present day crew, who had squared off in Benedict Bermange’s simulated fixture to mark 30 years of cricket on Sky Sports. DAY FIVE REPORT

Despite triumphing at HQ, nonetheless, solely two members of Key’s XI made the combined aspect, as you will note in the video at the prime of the web page.

Battle of the Eras combined XI Matthew Hayden (Hussain XI) Graeme Smith (Key XI) Ricky Ponting (Hussain XI) Sachin Tendulkar (Hussain XI) Brian Lara (Hussain XI) Jacques Kallis (Hussain XI) Adam Gilchrist (Hussain XI) Wasim Akram (Hussain XI) Shane Warne (Hussain XI) Dale Steyn (Key XI) Glenn McGrath (Hussain XI)

Nasser had chosen two spinners in his aspect for the Virtual Test – Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan – however with just one permitted in the joint XI, that left Key with a tricky name to make…

NASSER: We’re not having two spinners. We will now lastly have the reply, with video footage, of you (Rob) selecting Warne or Murali. You cannot say one factor on a textual content to me and one other to Shane’s face if you’re enjoying golf with him! I’ve said clearly I really feel Warne is the best bowler of all time, not to mention spinner, so you have got my crystal-clear reply. So, Rob, who’s the higher spin bowler – your mate Murali or your different mate Warne?

KEY: I do not know – it is unimaginable to say…

NASSER: No – who out of Warne and Murali!? I learn in your e book that it says you might be one of the best pundits of all time, one of the nice cricket brains

KEY: It would not matter. They are each pretty much as good as one another. They are each geniuses!

Can Stokes give extra to my aspect than Kallis. You can’t argue with Kallis’ stats however would Stokes be extra of a match-winner in a one-off sport? Rob Key on Ben Stokes vs Jacques Kallis

Another hotly-debated choice was which Indian nice to have at No 4, with Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 Test runs in 200 video games) and Virat Kohli (7,240 in 86 Tests so far) vying for the spot.

Tendulkar fared higher in the Virtual Test than Kohli – the Little Master hitting a century in the second innings for Nasser’s aspect, albeit in a dropping trigger – and he pipped his countryman to make Hussain and Key’s combined XI as nicely…

KEY: Sachin as a result of it’s a Test – but when it was all codecs, I believe I might go Kohli.

NASSER: I believe John Emburey, on an England tour, as soon as wore a T-shirt saying ‘the older I get, the higher I used to be’. Some of these cricketers have legendary standing so once we look again on Kohli – if you and I are lengthy gone, Rob – he may have legendary standing. But proper now you’d in all probability go Sachin.

Wasim, together with Malcolm Marsahall, is amongst my best quick bowlers ever. That is a private factor in that I actually struggled towards him. Hussain on Wasim Akram

Nasser then defined why Glenn McGrath was an absolute should of their crew and edged out the likes of James Anderson and Pat Cummins for a spot…

NASSER: I’d say McGrath for all circumstances round the world. Look at his stats, together with his tempo, bowling in Australia. Just phenomenal. You know the Kookaburra ball does nothing and he performed greater than half his cricket with it. He had metronomic accuracy – he gave you nothing to hit so that you have been at all times down his finish struggling and if you happen to had any sort of technical weak spot he would exploit it. Michael Atherton, as a younger lad, had the excellent method however in the direction of the finish of his profession we known as him ‘Scissorhands’ as a result of of the manner his bat got here down and that is why his stats towards McGrath fell off a cliff utterly.

I’ve large admiration for this technology. Their health, the three totally different codecs they play in. Names in your crew, Rob – Graeme Smith, Kohli, Cummins, Anderson, Steyn and many others – will find yourself some of the nice cricketers of all time. Nasser Hussain on trendy technology

Hussain was additionally fast to say some stellar names that didn’t even make the Virtual Test…

NASSER: I believe we even have to point out some respect for some of the names we’ve not talked about – Shaun Pollock, Allan Donald, Saqlain Mushtaq, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman. There are so much of gamers that did not make it – and so much of gamers we have now upset!