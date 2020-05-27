Warm salad of quinoa, roast tomatoes, chorizo and avocado with lime crème fraîche recipe

This works effectively each as a major course (with a aspect of spicy black beans or roasted corn on the cob) and a aspect dish – it is pretty with spicy hen.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 40 minutes

SERVES

4 as a major course, eight as a aspect dish

INGREDIENTS

eight plum tomatoes

2½ tbsp olive oil

½ tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp floor cumin

2 tsp harissa

1 tsp caster sugar

200g quinoa (combined crimson and white if you may get it)

100g bulgur wheat

2 small avocados

three limes

250g chorizo

25g child spinach leaves, torn

6 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

10g coriander, roughly chopped

½ tbsp white balsamic vinegar

6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

To serve

200g crème fraîche

finely grated zest of 1 lime

juice of ½ lime

METHOD