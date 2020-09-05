Wargasm brings the noise with NXT UK’s new official theme

NXT UK will have a new sound upon its return.

Wargasm’s “God of War” will be the new official theme for the brand’s relaunch at BT Sport studios in London later this month.

“NXT UK is a brand that represents more than in-ring competition,” Triple H wrote on Twitter. “It’s YOUR brand with YOUR Superstars and YOUR sound. Excited to have Wargasm join the #NXTLoud roster in this new era of NXT UK. #WeAreNXTUK.”

Fans can hear Wargasm and see all-new in-ring action with the return of NXT UK, coming Sept. 17 on the award-winning WWE Network!