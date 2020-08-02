Ware State Prison: South Georgia prison on lockdown after 2 staff and 3 inmates were injured

“The cause of the disturbance is unknown at this time,” she stated.
The 2 staff and 3 inmates all suffered “minor non life-threatening injuries,” according to Heath’s declaration.
The occurrence at first happened around 10: 45 p.m. ET Saturday night, she stated. The prison was consequently locked down around 1 a.m. Officers utilized “non-lethal ammunition, and the incident was brought under control,” Heath stated.
Officers with the Waycross Police Department likewise reacted to the occurrence and assisted keep the boundary of the prison, the authorities department stated.
Additionally, a golf cart was set on fire and numerous windows were broken, according to the GDC, “but no major damage to the facility has been reported.”
Ware State Prison is a center for males and has a capability of 1,546, according to the GDC’s site.