War with Greece ‘just a matter of time’ – Middle East Monitor

Head of Turkish National Movement Party Devlet Bah çeli has actually stated that war with Greece is “just a matter of time”, The New Khaleej reported on Friday.

“It is inconceivable to turn our backs on our historical interests in the Mediterranean and the Aegean,” Bah çeli revealed in a declaration reported by the Arabic news site.

“It seems that Greece’s appetite and desire to be thrown into the sea has swelled again,” worrying that war in the Mediterranean and the Aegean is “just a matter of time”.

He included: “Greece’s goal is to come again and occupy our lands from where we threw them out 98 years ago. We are facing a new invasion plan.”

The Turkish political leader, who is an ally of the Turkish ruling celebration, continued: “From now on, the attitude and behaviour of Greece will be what will determine the increasing tensions that will cause bleeding or an abominable confrontation.”

Turkey and Greece are at chances over the separation of sea borders in the Mediterranean and the right to check out hydrocarbon resources there.

Read: Greece takes out of NATO-backed talks with Turkey

On Thursday, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg revealed that Greece are accepted begin talks with Turkey to deescalate stress, however Greece has actually rejected this.

Responding to Greece’s rejection, Turkish Foreign Minister …