War participants and their relatives take web development courses | Morning:

“Gyumri Information Technology Center” Scientific-Educational Foundation, in cooperation with “Soldier’s Mother” NGO, conducts web programming courses for 44-day participants of the Artsakh war, family members of soldiers killed in the war, people affected by the war.

On April 12, the Chambarak Municipality of Gegharkunik Region hosted the official opening of the “Providing Technological Skills to the Victims of the Artsakh War in Chambarak” program.



According to Amalia Yeghoyan, director of the Gyumri Information Technology Center Scientific-Educational Foundation, more than 50 beneficiaries have applied to the program, which aims to reduce unemployment and improve the quality of life of war-torn groups in Chambarak by providing technology and business skills. The training will be conducted by one of the best specialists in the field of Armenia.

The project is part of the Eurasia Partnership Foundation’s “Addressing the Crisis” grant initiative, which in turn is part of the European Union-funded “Public Participation, Capacity Building – Crisis Addressing” program.

