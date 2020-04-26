WaPo sues State Department for access to diplomatic cables regarding coronavirus

The state department was sued by The Washington Post for denying speedy processing of the paper’s request to check diplomatic correspondence concerning safety issues at a research lab of Coronavirus in Wuhan, China.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C on the basis of two cables sent to the State Department officials from the U.S. Embassy diplomats in Beijing in 2018. The cables were sent after multiple visits of US scientists to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Reportedly, the laboratory researched on Coronavirus strains found in bats. Allegedly, it is the same strain that may have caused the virus outbreak.

