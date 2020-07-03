Want a heated steering wheel in your BMW? You’ll be able to download one via subscription

Welcome to the world of “digital personalization,” one in which BMW hopes owners will add or remove options to their vehicles through software updates. This could include tech features, like adaptive cruise control or lane keeping assistance, or comfort items such as a heated steering wheel.

Owners could buy these options for fixed periods of time nearly like these were apps. In one example BMW provided, an owner could purchase heated seats for 36 months, the period of time the dog owner expected to have the car. The next owner could then decide whether to pay for the seat heaters to work.

Which features will be included among BMW’s new digital personalization offerings will vary from market to market. For instance, heated seats would almost certainly maybe not be included as part of the plan in the usa, where they truly are expected since the norm in any luxury car, a BMW spokesman said. Other features which are not routinely expected, such as a heated steering wheel or some high level driving assistance technologies, may possibly be sold as options that can be engaged or disengaged.

All of those features require built-in hardware which will already be in the cars from the factory — such as sensors and cameras for lane keeping assistance or heating coils for heated seats and steering wheels — but owners could then purchase the pc software to cause them to become work. The appropriate pc software changes could be downloaded at any time “over the air” without the owner having to visit a dealer to do it.

This would also allow owners to check out a feature for a period of time at no cost before committing to buying it. This is similar to the way that satellite radio is often offered for free on new cars for a month or two then owners can decide whether they should get a continuing subscription. BMW’s “digital personalization” will enable a host of other car options to be offered in very similar way. Tesla TSLA cars already have similar capabilities and owners can download new features and even get more driving range through over-the-air updates. BMW is currently testing this sort of “digital personalization” in the usa with “BMW Driver Recorder,” a system that uses cameras included in the car like a dashboard camera. In the event of an accident, this technique will keep a video recording of the thing that was happening outside in the 20 seconds leading up to the crash. This can be helpful in proving who had been at fault. Around 500 BMW owners are trying out the feature in the US for one month and, should they want to keep it, they have the choice of paying $39 a year, $99 for 36 months or $149 to keep it permanently. Other features will be offered with similar pricing models. The capability to try this will come in a new version of BMW’s in-car software that may begin rolling out this month, the business said. All of the features wont be enabled in all markets, a spokesman for BMW North America said. In some markets, BMW owners may also be able to pay for “authentic” BMW engine sounds that may come through the car stereo. In many BMW cars today, the engine sound is augmented inside the cabin with pre-recorded sounds from the stereo. These are tuned to match the engine speed and performance so they seem like actual sounds coming directly from the engine. This is done so the cabin can be quiet during normal driving but occupants can still experience engine sound when it’s wanted, BMW executives have said. Adaptive suspension, which could automatically adjust suspension stiffness depending on the road surface and how aggressively the car will be driven, is another feature that could be offered later through the “digital personalization” system, according to BMW. The pc software update also contains a quantity of other new features, such as for example improved cloud-based navigation, better voice command systems and the iPhone digital key recently announced by Apple.

Source link