



Wanheng Menayothin may be the WBC minimumweight champion

Wanheng Menayothin has reversed his decision to retire after 54 straight victories, according to the WBC.

Thailand’s WBC minimumweight champion had appeared to have bowed out of the sport following a successful career which had surpassed Floyd Mayweather’s unbeaten 50-fight record.

But the WBC has since confirmed that the 34-year-old intends to keep on his reign as their title-holder.

The Asian Boxing Council said in a statement: “We are usually pleased to confirm that the existing World Boxing Council minimum-weight world champ Wanheng Menayothin has not upon the market from specialist boxing.

“The champ will look to make his next defense of his WBC world title in the coming months.”

Menayothin raised his 54th victory final October

Menayothin got suggested upon social media he had been sensation the bodily burden of his relentless plan.

“I have decided that it’s good to stop boxing,” Menayothin published. “My moms and dads, siblings have not been in boxing.

“I’m decide every thing for personally. I know could feel. No one understands my body just as much as I do.

“Everyone needs money. But I would like to heal my body.”

The Thai fighter can now push ahead along with plans for a US battle

After signing a package with Golden Boy Promotions, Menayothin have been expected to showcase his skills inside America this coming year.

“He was set to make his US debut in April, we were excited about that but obviously it didn’t happen,” Golden Boy president Eric Gomez informed Sky Sports.

“When you have a jet fighter like your pet with an impressive record, it is quite exciting.

“A couple of years back we all heard of your pet. He comes with an incredible document.”

News of Menayothin’s U-turn have been welcomed simply by WBO competitor Wlfredo Mendez, who has needed a unification clash.