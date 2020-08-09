WANGYE 1/3 Pcs Creative DIY Baked Potato Chips Maker Device and Plate Multifunctional Microwave Potato Vegetable Chip Maker Portable Kitchen DIY Baking Tool Accessories



Price: $5.92

(as of Aug 09,2020 08:44:15 UTC – Details)

Notice:

1. Actual color may be slightly different from the image due to different monitor and light effect. Please allow 1-3cm deviation due to manual measurement.

Specification:

Type: Microwave Potato Vegetable Chip Maker

Chip Tray: 22.5 X 20cm

Slicer: 15 X 12cm

Slice Mutual Aid: 7.5 X 4cm

Material: polypropylene

Color: as picture show

Include:

Choice 1:

1 x Chip Tray

Choice 2:

1 x Chip Tray

1 x Slicer

1 x Slice Mutual Aid

USING METHODS

1. Slice potatoes or other vegetables. Please tries to keep the slice thickness consistent.

2. Place the slices in the microwave. Reference heating time: For potato, 1-2mm, recommended heating 8-10 minutes; For the pumpkin, 3-4mm, recommended heating 8-10 minutes; For lotus root, 2-3mm, recommended heating 8-12 minutes;

3. The time is up! Takes out the baked chips, and then enjoy it!

Included:

Choice 1:

1 x Chip Tray

Choice 2:

1 x Chip Tray

1 x Slicer

1 x Slice Mutual Aid

FOOD SAFE: Food-grade BPA free polypropylene material. Features slots for up to 36 slices. The maximum slices thickness is 3 mm. For crispy potato chips, slices should not exceed 2 mm.

EASY TO USE: Slice potato or vegetables in thin slices, and place upright in the slots. It takes just minutes in the microwave and you will have your own fresh, crispy, sodium, and chemical-free potato chips!

NO OIL REQUIRED FRYING: Make crisps potatoes to a healthy crunch in under 10 minutes. Perfect kitchen accessory for potato chip lovers, vegetarians, and vegans. No need for oil, salt, or any other additive.

COOKS ALL KINDS OF CHIPS: Also can make bagel chips, pumpkin chips, carrot chips, sweet potato chips, etc. It is great for making healthy snacks for movie night and for those who like to make food from scratch.