WandaVision to Resume Filming in July in Los Angeles: Report

WandaVision — the Marvel Cinematic Universe collection centred on Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — will reportedly resume filming in July in Los Angeles, California. The Disney+ miniseries was one among many productions that had to shut store in March amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, however with lockdowns now lifting in elements of the US, Hollywood is seemingly making ready to return to work.

The Tampa Bay Comic Convention (TBCC) brings phrase of WandaVision resuming manufacturing. In a Facebook put up, it said: “We finally received word from Paul Bettany’s representation, and unfortunately Paul had to cancel his appearance at TBCC this year due [to] being called back by Disney for WandaVision filming in July, in Los Angeles.”

TBCC is scheduled for July 10–12. It’s additionally a little bit stunning to see a conference go forward as deliberate, which is able to lead to crowding at a time when most occasions have been known as off to assist keep social distancing and sluggish the unfold of COVID-19 infections.

Marvel fan web site MCU Cosmic was the primary to report on the information. It additionally stated that WandaVision was largely executed with filming in March, which /Film concurs with, and that post-production on WandaVision had been happening remotely, with everybody working from dwelling.

Set after Avengers: Endgame in the 2020s, WandaVision additionally stars Teyonah Parris (Dear White People) as a grown-up Monica Rambeau, first seen in Captain Marvel in the 1990s; Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Kat Dennings as Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) assistant Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World; and Kathryn Hahn (Bad Moms) as a brand new character who’s a “nosy neighbour”, as EW reported.

Olsen has beforehand revealed that WandaVision will partly happen in the 1950s as effectively. The Disney+ collection can even tie into the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due in March 2022. WandaVision will doubtless use some type of time journey to happen in each the 2020s and 1950s, and the multiverse argument to carry again Vision, who died in Avengers: Infinity War, as followers will recall.

WandaVision is predicted to launch in December on Disney+ Hotstar.