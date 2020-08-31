Walton County resident kills stray python found in backyard | News

WALTON COUNTY,Ga (CBS46)– A house owner found rather the surprise Friday after discovering a python in their backyard.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources stated the property owner eliminated the big snake and turned it over to regional authorities.

The Georgia DNR’s Urban Wildlife Program stated the python most likely came from somebody who no longer desired it and launched it.

In a post on Facebook, Georgia’s DNR prompted owners of unique family pets contact animal shelters or rescue groups for animals they no longer desire or can look after.

“Releasing exotic pets, like pythons, can have serious negatives effects on the natural environment,” the stated.

Walton County Animal Control stated no one had actually reported the python missing out on.