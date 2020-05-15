Walt Harris to Honor Aniah Blanchard In 1st Fight Back, ‘I’ll Make Her Proud’



“I love her so much, and I’m going to make her proud.”

That’s UFC star Walt Harris telling TMZ Sports how he’ll honor his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard, Saturday when he returns the Octagon … and it is undoubtedly going to be emotional.

“There will probably be some tears shed, I’ll go ahead and let ya’ll know right now,” Harris says.

As we beforehand reported, Walt’s 19-year-old stepdaughter went lacking again in October — and after a high-profile search, her stays have been discovered weeks later.

A suspect was arrested and he’s now going through homicide expenses.

Walt — the #9 ranked heavyweight — is now set to struggle Alistair Overeem on Saturday evening … and tells us getting again work is a part of the grieving course of.

“It’s proof that you can go through the worst thing you can possibly think of in your life, and bounce back,” Harris mentioned.

“I’m so grateful to the UFC, and to the fans, and everybody who’s supported me through all of this. And, that’s kinda been my motivation, that’s why I want to go in there and put a show on for them Saturday night and say thank you.”

Harris mentioned Aniah was his largest fan who cherished to watch him struggle — and he is aware of she’ll be there in spirit on Saturday.