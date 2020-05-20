Walt Disney’s grandson says he’s dismayed by manager’s bonuses while workers are furloughed

“I have already expressed my hope that the Disney organization continues to give reasonable compensation and support to its many loyal employees in the spirit of the company of which my grandfather was so proud,” he informed the Daily Beast. He added that it is the “right thing to do during these difficult times.”
Lund is at the moment embroiled in a decade-long authorized battle over his inheritance with trustees of his mom’s property.
A spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company stated in a press release that furloughs weren’t a choice it “made lightly and was one of myriad actions taken to help the company weather the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The firm stated there was “no truth to any speculation about bonus payments” and that it is “premature and irresponsible to speculate about bonus compensation—especially in May.”
Lund is the second high-profile individual linked with the Disney household to publicly slam the leisure firm over its therapy of workers. Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Walt Disney’s brother, Roy Disney, responded to information of the corporate’s furloughs in April, tweeting: “WHAT THE ACTUAL F***?????”
The Walt Disney Co. introduced in April it was furloughing staff “whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time.” The coronavirus pandemic has compelled a significant pillar of Disney’s companies to droop operations, together with its parks, resorts and leisure productions. More than 75% of the corporate’s 223,000 staff work for the Parks and Products division.