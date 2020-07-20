Walt Disney World tightens mask rule a week after reopening

In spite of Florida’s coronavirus cases skyrocketing in recent weeks, the Walt Disney World Resort’s phased reopening went on as planned with enhanced safety and health measures set up. (California’s Disneyland decided to delay reopening.)

Disney maintained last week that its newly enhanced safety protocols — such as for example hand sanitizer, temperature screenings and social distancing — were adequate protection to help keep employees and guests safe in the resort’s hotels and theme parks.

And face masks were mandatory to enter.

New rule: Stay stationary when eating and drinking

Disney World guests must wear masks while walking — no exceptions to be made for eating and drinking. Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort/Handout/Getty Images

The mask rule is still in place, but it is sold with a stricter footnote now.

Previously, Disney visitors were necessary to wear their masks constantly, except when actively eating and drinking.

The eating and drinking loophole meant guests could multitask — such as for example walking around the park sipping a non-alcoholic drink or stuffing my face with a pretzel while they ambled to another location ride or moved along a socially distanced queue for a ride.

Charles Stovall, Disney Park’s global advertising manager, calls the updated mask guideline “just a clarification of our policy.”

The update to the policy reads : “You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.”

The reaction

The latest rule around masks has many people on social media marketing questioning perhaps the park should really be open at all. As one Twitter user put it: “JUST SHUT IT DOWN ALREADY FFS.”

“I can definitely see the risk in people using their beverages or snacks as an excuse not to wear a mask for a long period of time, but overall, I didn’t see many people doing that in the parks,” said Julie Tremaine, a travel writer who visited the Magic Kingdom and Epcot on their opening days.

“I did see a little bit of that in Disney Springs, though, where you can also get drinks to go and walk around,” she said.

The situation at Epcot

Guests arrive to attend the state reopening day of Epcot on July 15. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentine/AP

Of most of the parks at Walt Disney World Resort, Epcot will be the most affected.

“I was especially concerned in Epcot, where eating and drinking around the World Showcase is one of the main draws to the park,” Tremaine said. “But people in general weren’t in walkways or too close to me while they were doing that.”

Tremain remarked that on opening day, attendance at Epcot was sparse.

“I can imagine it would be much more problematic on busier days. Many of the sit-down restaurants are closed right now, and Epcot is relying on the kiosks from the Food & Wine Festival to feed people.”

Have a seat — if you can find one

Tremaine said her main concern with the plan is that the parks do not have nearly enough seating areas at it really is.

“It’s challenging to find a place to sit and have a snack at the best of times. I can’t imagine how hard it will be to navigate the parks in 100 degree weather this summer if you’re not allowed to drink water whenever you need to,” she said.

“I saw two Relaxation Stations in Magic Kingdom, in a whole day in Epcot and a whole day in Animal Kingdom, I did not see any. But I also was not looking for them specifically, Tremaine said.

“Ultimately, to me, it felt like an almost-normal Disney vacation,” she said after visiting on opening day.

But if the newest mask protocol is a harbinger of further changes at Disney, it begs the question: At some point, does it stop feeling like a Disney vacation?

Julie Tremaine contributed to this story.