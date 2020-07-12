Walt Disney World Resort: 7 takeaways from the July reopening

Orange County, Florida (CNN) — I was one of the first guests back in Disney World on Saturday after nearly four months of the parks being closed down due to Covid-19.

I’ve visited Disney’s parks in California and Florida too many times to count.

But I donned my mask and packed my sanitizer because I was prepared to see what this new Disney had in store because of its guests.

My goal: Find what’s changed at Disney, what remains the same and whether the magic of the experience was enough to offset the vexation of wearing a face covering.

These are the top seven takeaways about what you must know before the next trip:

1. The new Disney is not the old Disney

As of now, only Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are open. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are scheduled to begin hosting guests on Wednesday, June 15. CNN Travel is defined be in Epcot on opening day and report from inside the park.

The Magic Kingdom opened on July 11, but capacity is restricted and you can find differences to the park’s pre-pandemic existence. David Roark/Disney

In the parks already opened, virtually all the rides were operational, but lots of the stores, restaurants and food kiosks where it’s not hard to grab a cold water and a Mickey-shaped hot pretzel were closed.

2. Entertainment is of the pop-up variety

Fireworks and parades are on indefinite hold to discourage crowds forming in the parks. Because of social distancing concerns, Disney has also suspended character meet-and-greets.

Guests are not permitted to get in close proximity and personal with the characters. Julie Tremaine for CNN

You’ll still see some of your favorites though.

On opening day, parade floats cruised through Magic Kingdom at unannounced times, and characters popped up for appearances at safe distances from the crowds, such as for instance the evil stepsisters on the terrace of Cinderella’s Castle.

3. No mask, no entry

At every location in the Disney resort, masks are needed at all times.

The only exceptions: You don’t put them on in resort pools although you’re earnestly eating or drinking. Bandanas and neck gaiters aren’t acceptable kinds of face covering — for entry, masks must hook behind the ears.

4. Hotel and restaurant choices are limited

Hotels such as for instance Disney’s Wilderness Lodge are open, plus some of the hotels are for sale to stays only in the Disney Vacation Club (DVC) portions.

Even with no DVC membership, I surely could book a stay at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort for opening weekend.

Captain Cook’s, the quick-service restaurant with grab-and-go food, is open for modified hours, and Kona Cafe is serving sit-down meals. Ohana and Trader Sam’s are currently closed.

Disney has a list of which hotels have reopening plans, such as for instance Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa on September 21, however, not all reopening announcements have already been made yet.

5. Sanitizing is just a group activity

Disney World is reopening as coronavirus cases are rising in Florida. Still, some park-goers say they feel safer at theme parks than anywhere else. CNN’s Natasha Chen reports.

On opening day at Universal Orlando, a worker dispensed hand sanitizer to each person getting on a ride. Its use was mandatory. At Disney, you can find thousands of dispensers of hand sanitizer, but no mandate that guests must put it to use.

One unique addition: sanitizing wipe dispensers, available throughout parks and hotels, to clean any personal surfaces or tables. The downside is that by putting the responsibility of cleanliness partly on the guest, it means tables and benches aren’t of necessity being cleaned by employees between each use.

This is particularly apparent at the hotels.

At Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, at least, staff cleaning was spotty. During an afternoon on Friday and entire day Sunday spent at the Polynesian’s two pools, I only saw one employee cleaning off chairs and tables, onetime.

I only realized my dining table at Captain Cook’s was not clean when I saw someone else’s spilled food beneath it.

At Disney’s Contemporary Resort, a pal reported that employees vigilantly monitor which beach chairs have been used — predicated on the guests’ practice of folding down their chairs upon leaving the pool area. Judging from a few these details, they haven’t quite worked through all the bugs.

6. Some things have changed, the others haven’t

At the 2019 D23 Convention, Disney announced a major renovation of Epcot, including new rides such as for instance Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and a Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster.

Spaceship Earth, an original ride from Epcot’s 1982 debut, was allowed to be closed for renovations in 2010, but due to Covid-19, which has been indefinitely postponed.

Disney purists could be delighted by this news, even as they look unfortuitously on a few of the other changes afoot in Walt Disney World following its July 11 reopening.

7. The experience is worth it if you want it to be

Many individuals have been questioning whether, with the modified experience, the expense of a Disney vacation will probably be worth it in 2010 — or, really, before there’s a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Limited capacity in the parks will probably be a boon for people who dislike crowds and long lines. Julie Tremaine for CNN

Indeed, hotel and ticket prices are the identical to they were before the parks closed down, so do not expect to find any savings there.

It’s possible to find the occasional deal on such things as early 2020 merchandise in shops inside the park, which is a rarity at this time of year.

Short lines for rides, however, and a thin crowd may possibly appeal to some.

Temperature checks and masks requirement, no matter how hot and humid the day of one’s visit, could be off-putting to others.

So, could it be worth it? Yes — it if you want it to be.

If you’ve never been to Disney and you’ve been dreaming of visiting this year, it could be better to wait.

Disney veterans, on the other hand, may possibly fare better. We’re more accustomed to being flexible by shifting plans to accommodate last-minute spots which have freed up in the Disney app, which we’re used to eyeing.

I snagged a same-day dinner reservation at California Grill, which overlooks the Seven Seas Lagoon and Magic Kingdom, on July 10, the first it reopened, on the same day.

Ultimately, there’s absolutely no easy reply to deciding whether a trip to Disney at the moment is worth it. How much Disney magic is needed to justify the cost — and abide by the enhanced safety and health protocols — is a matter of personal preference.

Ultimately, if you ask me, it felt like an almost-normal Disney vacation.

There were lots of things I wish I could did. I missed not to be able to have a tiki drink at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, where the decorations come to life, but here is what I found: When I was doing other cool things, it was simple to forget about what I was missing.

That’s Disney’s magic — making it feel just like whatever you’re doing at that time is the most magical thing on Earth.