Walt Disney World cast members test out coronavirus safety features this week

Walt Disney World cast members will play the role of guests to test out Disney’s coronavirus safety features before reopening this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday Disney is holding a cast member preview at the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom where thosuands of cast members at the park can test run the brand new features themselves.

On Thursday and Friday annual passholders are certain to get the chance to look at the parks before those Disney World attractions officially open on Saturday. Disney’s Hollywood studios and Epcot will reopen on July 15.

All Disney parks were shuttered in mid-March.

However, the Actors Equality Association, a union that represents over 600 actors at the park, is arguing that it’s prematurily . to start as coronavirus cases surge in sunlight state and is demanding regular testing for actors, according to Click Orlando.

According to latest park statistics, Disney World employs not quite 70,000 cast members.

They shared a petition, which includes over 18,000 signatures, calling for Walt Disney World Resort to postpone the reopening until further notice as coronavirus cases in hawaii continue to surge.

‘Because of the increase in cases suddenly, it’s clear that theme parks – a non-essential business – shouldn’t be planning to operate until the cases have been down again. The recent spike of COVID-19 cases is concerning as a result of our proposed opening in July,’ the petition says.

‘Re-opening the theme parks is just putting our guests, employees, and families at higher risk for contracting COVID-19…People are far more important than making a profit,’ the petition adds.

Disney parks published a video on July 3 showing workers in masks heading back to work, with staffers beaming excitedly about time for the park.

Disney released a video on July 3 welcoming cast members back to the park and filming their enthusiastic reactions. This employee named Michael said in the clip: ‘I’m really very happy to be wearing this again!’

The park has initiated new safety measures including limited capacity, required reservation, masks for employees and guests and temperature checks

‘I’m really happy to be wearing this again,’ one employee says in the video.

The Disney Springs the main park opened in May giving a glimpse of the new measures in place, where guests must wear a face mask and go through temperature screenings and capacity will undoubtedly be limited.

Walt Disney World’s coronavirus safety measures Limited capacity and required reservations utilizing the Disney Park Pass Face coverings necessary for Guests ages 2 and up Temperature checks necessary for all Guests Social distancing enforced with signage along with the Incredi-Crew Hand washing and sanitation stations throughout the parks Mask-free relaxation zones

In late May Disney submitted its reopening plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force outlining new precautions including masks, temperature checks, social distancing measures, and paid down capacity.

Although the guest cap wasn’t announced, it’s assumed to be no higher than 30 per cent, which is the capability Shanghai Disneyland is using for their reopening.

On Monday Gov. Ron DeSantis supported the reopening saying he’s perhaps not concerned that the theme park wil contribute to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

‘Disney, I’ve no doubt, it’s going to be considered a safe environment,’ DeSantis said.

‘The folks who put a premium on safety, that’s showing you that, you realize, we’re in a position to handle this, have society function still when people go into work, but take action in a way that you take some basic precautions and so we’re really impressed with what Universal has done, and I’ve viewed Disney’s plan … it’s very very thorough,’ he added.

As of Tuesday there are 206,447 cases of COVID-19 in hawaii and you will find 3,778 deaths.

Over the month of June how many new coronavirus cases has steadily increased after the state initially reopened and saw thousands of people flock to beaches and bars.

Over the weekend Florida set an archive for the absolute most new coronavirus cases in america in a single day with 11,458 new infections, in accordance with data by Johns Hopkins University.

The alarming spike prompted the mayor of Miami-Dade to issue an emergency order clllosing gyms, short-term holiday rentals and restaurant dining rooms.