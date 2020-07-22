Walsh WSCMSR09BK-09 Countertop Microwave Oven,6 Cooking Programs LED Lighting Push Button, 0.9 Cu. Ft/900W, Black



Price: $89.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 15:53:36 UTC – Details)



This Walsh 0.9 Cu Ft, 900 watts microwave oven with its black look can complement your kitchen with different styles. This thoughtful microwave oven offers six one touch start cooking way to quick start the Potato, Popcorn, Pizza, Beverage and more. It is easy to defrost by weight, cook by weight as well as speed defrost. Multi-stage enables cooking at multiple power and time settings automatically, which can get perfect results without interruption.

【900W & 11 VARIBALE POWER LEVEL 】This Walsh 0.9 Cu.Ft countertop microwave oven with its black look can complement your kitchen with different styles. 11 variable power levels allow you to adjust the cooking power from 0% to 100%. Multi-stage enables cooking at multiple power and time settings automatically, which can get perfect results without interruption.

【6 COOKING FUNCTIONS & DEFROST】 Six one touch start cooking programs make you quick start the Potato, Popcorn, Pizza, Beverage, Frozen Food, Reheat. Microwave oven is easy to be defrosted by weight, cook by weight as well as speed defrost.

【PUSH BUTTON DOOR&CHILD SAFETY LOCK】 Push-button door allow you to open the door with easy access. The safety lock function can prevent the curious hand, unsupervised operation by children.

【INTERIOR LIGHT & LED LIGHTING】 Interior light can give you a better vision of the status of food during cooking without opening the door. Better visibility for the cooking time.

【PACKAGE INCLUDES】 1 * Countertop Microwave Oven; 1 * Glass Tray; 1 * Roller Ring; 1 * Shaft; 1 * Power Cord; 1 * User’s Manual; 1 * Warranty Card.