Walmart’s Flipkart $37.6 billion value, Musk under fire again, Nordstrom buys stake in Asos brands
Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: Walmart’s Flipkart Group getting a valuation of $37.6 billion ahead of its public listing in the U.S., Elon Musk testifying in a Delaware Court about Tesla’s $2.5 billion acquisition of SolarCity, and Nordstrom buying a minority stake in 4 Asos brands in its push to attract younger consumers.

