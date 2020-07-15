Walmart will start requiring customers in US stores to wear masks

Starbucks SBUX Best Buy BBY Costco COST Other national chains have made similar moves.said a week ago that it will require customers to wear facial coverings or masks in all 9,000 of its company-owned US stores beginning Wednesday.announced Tuesday that it will also require all shoppers getting into its approximately 1,000 stores to wear face masks.began requiring its members to wear masks in stores beginning in May.

About 65% of Walmart’s more than 5,000 stores, including its Sam’s Club locations, can be found in areas where there’s a government mandate on face coverings.

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20,” Walmart US chief operating officer Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club chief operating officer Lance De La Rosa said in a post Wednesday. “This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

Most major retailers and grocers have hesitated to enact their own mask mandates for customers through the pandemic, partly over fears of antagonizing shoppers who refuse to wear them. Retailers have said they truly are reluctant to put their staff in the career of enforcing mask requirements.

But the bottom in the retail and restaurant industries has shifted in recent weeks because the coronavirus pandemic worsens. More than 3.3 million people have now tested positive for the coronavirus nationwide and more than 130,000 have died. Cases are climbing in much of the united states and many cities and states are reimposing restrictions to contain new outbreaks, including mask requirements in public settings. Industry groups and unions also have stepped up their calls around mask requirements for customers in recent days. Last week, the Retail Leaders Industry Association, an industry trade group, called on the country’s governors to pass statewide mandates requiring citizens to wear masks in public. The United Food and Commercial Workers’ Union also urged government officials and business leaders to require masks for customers in an advertisement over the week-end. Still, retailers have struggled to enforce mask requirements, which has sparked confrontations between customers and employees. A security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan was shot and killed in May after that he told an individual to wear a mask, and in recent weeks, videos of confrontations between angry customers and clerks over these rules have gone viral. Although no federal mandate to wear a mask exists, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everybody “should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.” The CDC said “face coverings are meant to protect other people.” Walmart said it will enforce the new policy by stationing “health ambassadors” close to the entrance to remind shoppers of the necessity. “Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers,” the organization said. “The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirt, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.” Similarly, at Sam’s Clubs locations, associates at store entrances will remind customers of the facial skin mask requirement. Complimentary masks will be provided if shoppers don’t possess one, your blog post said, and people can buy masks in the club.

