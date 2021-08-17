Walmart, Target and Home Depot: What to expect from retail earnings this week

Joe Feldman, Telsey Advisory Group Senior Managing Director, joined Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro to discuss what to expect from retail earnings this week.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
US veteran describes challenges Afghan interpreter faced escaping to safety
Retired Sgt. Gerald Keen describes the challenges Afghan interpreter Rahim Haidary, who is currently in Canada after working with the US Army in Afghanistan,...
Jamie Spears agrees to step down as Britney Spears’ conservator
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks reports on the latest developments in Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears stepping down as her conervator.
Coronavirus and back-to-school: How COVID-19 has disrupted learning causing a rise in failures
Laura Jimenez, Director of Standards and Accountability for K-12 Education at the Center for American Progress, joins Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade and Aarthi Swaminathan...
Infrastructure package unlikely to ‘move the needle’ on investor sentiment: Strategist
Brian Jacobsen, Wells Fargo Asset Management Multi-Asset Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers to discuss the outlook on the market amid the Senate’s passing...
Shutterfly CEO: Spoonflower acquisition: ‘democratizes’ the ability for everyone to be a creator
Shutterfly CEO Hilary Schneider, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Shutterfly’s acquisition of Spoonflower for $225M, expanding home decor offerings, and outlook on inflation.