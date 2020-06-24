Walmart stops displaying the Mississippi state flag in stores because of Confederate flag imagery

Walmart WMT The retailer has stopped displaying the Mississippi state flag — including the Confederate battle flag — in stores because of a debate over changing the design of the flag,said Tuesday.

“We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders,” Walmart said in a statement to CNN Business. “While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores.”

While the conversation over changing the Mississippi state flag isn’t new, a bipartisan group of Mississippi lawmakers is again pushing to remove the Confederate emblem from the flag.

Several public universities, including the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University, previously stopped flying the controversial state flag. And the other day, the city of Gulfport, Mississippi, said it would do the same in an answer which acknowledged the flag is for most “a painful reminder of past days of transgressions in this State and has also been used by some as an image of hatred, divisiveness, and violence.” Walmart said the decision to no more display the Mississippi flag is in line with its 2015 policy ending sales of all merchandise featuring the Confederate flag. “We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the Confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve,” the company said. The company said the policy relates to sales of the Mississippi flag. However, as of Tuesday evening, a Mississippi state flag still appeared listed for for purchase on Walmart’s web site. After an inquiry from CNN Business, Walmart spokesperson Lorenzo Lopez said the listing could be removed per the policy. Walmart had 85 locations in Mississippi as of January.

