Walmart stops displaying the Mississippi state flag in stores because of Confederate flag imagery

“We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders,” Walmart said in a statement to CNN Business. “While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores.”
While the conversation over changing the Mississippi state flag isn’t new, a bipartisan group of Mississippi lawmakers is again pushing to remove the Confederate emblem from the flag.
“We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the Confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve,” the company said.
The company said the policy relates to sales of the Mississippi flag. However, as of Tuesday evening, a Mississippi state flag still appeared listed for for purchase on Walmart’s web site. After an inquiry from CNN Business, Walmart spokesperson Lorenzo Lopez said the listing could be removed per the policy.
Walmart had 85 locations in Mississippi as of January.