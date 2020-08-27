Walmart says it’s partnering with Microsoft on a TikTok deal

Walmart says it’s thinking about partnering with Microsoft on a prospectiveTikTok deal The merchant is pitching the collaboration as a method for it to broaden its marketing service and grow its third-party market. It comes as reports recommend Microsoft is close to settling a deal with TikTok, that could be announced in the coming days.

“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets,” says a Walmart representative ina statement to CNBC “We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators.”

A Walmart and Microsoft collaboration would not be the very first both business. Microsoft and Walmart collaborated to take on Amazon a number of years earlier. The deal has actually resulted in Walmart utilizing Azure and Microsoft 365 throughout its service, along with brand-new jobs focused on artificial intelligence, expert system, and information …