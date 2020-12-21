The analysts of the Royal Canada Bank have assigned the price objective of $170 to Walmart (NYSE: WMT). The company has a recommendation of ‘buy’ and the current price aim indicates a potential 16.48% upside from the existing price.

On Monday, Walmart started from $145.95 in the stock market with the market cap being $412.93B. The lowest in 12 months is $102 while the highest is $153.66. The current, quick, and leverage ratio is 0.79, 0.29, and 0.56. Their 50-day rolling average is $147.64 while the 200-day is $136.24.

According to the 16th November report, the company had a quarterly EPS earnings of $1.34 that topped the $1.18 consensus estimate by almost $0.16. Their net margin was 3.30% with the equity return being 19.13%. Their revenue was $134.71B, surpassing the $133B estimate.

Undertakings Of WMT Stock

DZ Bank promoted the rating of WMT stock to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ and issued a price objective of $157.50. Deutsche Bank increased it to $168 from $163 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. Telsey Advisory promoted it to $160 from $155 and gave a rating of ‘outperform’. BidaskClub demoted the rating to ‘sell’ from ‘hold’. Zacks promoted the rating to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ and assigned a price objective of $145. Walmart has a consensus ‘buy’ recommendation with a $150.71 price objective.

Alice Walton, a shareholder, sold off 752,085 WMT shares at $137.20 worth $103,186,062. S. Walton, the Director, sold 450,000 WMT shares at $150.95 worth $67,927,500. 50.43% Walmart stock is owned by insiders.

GQG Partners purchased a new stake in WMT stock worth $417,050,000 shares. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake, owning $1,806,021,000 worth of shares. Altshuler Shaham purchased a new position, owning shares priced at $227,937,000. Nuveen Management increased their holdings by approximately 18.1%, owning $1,471,316,000 worth shares, Crake Management bought a new stake, owning $99,751,000 worth shares, 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.