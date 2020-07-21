Walmart is staying closed on Thanksgiving Day this year

The company has kept its stores open on the holiday considering that the late 1980s. Meanwhile, Sam’s Club, historically, has closed on that day, since it will again this year.

Critics have argued that workers should be acquainted with their families alternatively.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., said in a statement.