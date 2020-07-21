Walmart is staying closed on Thanksgiving Day this year

The company has kept its stores open on the holiday considering that the late 1980s. Meanwhile, Sam’s Club, historically, has closed on that day, since it will again this year.
Critics have argued that workers should be acquainted with their families alternatively.
“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., said in a statement.
Hourly workers will receive a bonus of $300 and part-time and temporary workers can get $150 each.
The bonuses affect employees hired as of July 31 and will also be paid out on Aug 20, the company said.
The new bonus marks the next time Walmart has given an additional financial reward to its workers this year. But unions and Democrats have argued that workers should be compensated for the added risk during the pandemic in the form of wage increases as opposed to cash bonuses.