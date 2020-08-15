Walmart is converting its parking lots into free drive-in theaters

Starting August 14, the retail giant is changing 160 of its United States shop parking lots into drive-in motion picturetheaters The provings, which are free, will not need any contact and automobiles will be parked far apart to adhere to social range standards.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories. The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s primary client officer, stated in a statement

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, drive-in theaters have actually been picking up as a safe option to traditional movie theaters that stay closed in much of the nation.

The Walmart Drive- in will include hit films curated by the Tribeca Film Festival and star looks.