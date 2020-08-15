Walmart is converting its parking lots into free drive-in theaters

Starting August 14, the retail giant is changing 160 of its United States shop parking lots into drive-in motion picturetheaters The provings, which are free, will not need any contact and automobiles will be parked far apart to adhere to social range standards.
The Walmart Drive- in will include hit films curated by the Tribeca Film Festival and star looks.
The provings, which go through October 21, will consist of 320 struck films. “Wonder Woman,” “Black Panther,” “Spy Kids,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” and “The Wizard of Oz” are simply a few of the movies individuals can anticipate.
To sign up with the experience, all you’ll require is an automobile and radio to hear the motion picture. And if you’re yearning some treats, you can buy anything your heart desires for curbside pickup en route to the flick.