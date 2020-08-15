Walmart is converting its parking lots into free drive-in theaters

By
Jackson Delong
-

Starting August 14, the retail giant is changing 160 of its United States shop parking lots into drive-in motion picturetheaters The provings, which are free, will not need any contact and automobiles will be parked far apart to adhere to social range standards.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories. The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s primary client officer, stated in a statement.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, drive-in theaters have actually been picking up as a safe option to traditional movie theaters that stay closed in much of the nation.

The Walmart Drive- in will include hit films curated by the Tribeca Film Festival and star looks.

The provings, which go through October 21, will consist of 320 struck films. “Wonder Woman,” “Black Panther,” “Spy Kids,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” and “The Wizard of Oz” are simply a few of the movies individuals can anticipate.

To sign up with the experience, all you’ll require is an automobile and radio to hear the motion picture. And if you’re yearning some treats, you can buy anything your heart desires for curbside pickup en route to the flick.

Tickets are free however need to be asked for online beforehand. Locations and motion picture titles are offered on their website.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 6

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR