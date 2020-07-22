Walmart is accused of racially profiling after calling cops on black customer

Managers of a Pennsylvania Walmart are being accused of racial profiling after they called cops on a black male riding a bike through their shop.

Viral video shared to Facebook on Tuesday reveals 2 officers apprehending Stanley Gaston Gracius,37, in front of stunned observers inside the Walmart inWyomissing

In the clip, Gracius is seen on the ground being handcuffed by cops as he shouts out that he has actually spent for the bike he was riding and has an invoice to show it.

‘ I not did anything incorrect! I paid! I paid! I have an invoice!’ Gracius wails prior to he is accompanied out to a patrol car in the parking area.

A 2nd video submitted to Facebook reveals the officers attempting to put Gracius into their car as he informs observers to tape-record the occurrence and share it on social networks.

‘Today in Walmart I went to acquire a bike for my boy. Everybody saw, and it’s on electronic camera. I paid with money and a charge card, and I had an invoice. Why are these cops doing this to me? Please inform me what I did incorrect!’ Gracius states.

The officers continue to press Gracius into the cruiser as he withstands and grumbles that he is being ‘abducted’.

One of the cops is seen returning with a leather belt which was apparently utilized to connect Gracius’ legs together to limit him.

The cruiser ultimately leaves the parking area, and Gracius is driven to the regional constable’s workplace.

According to the Facebook user who published the 2 videos, Gracius was riding the bike around the shop playing music from his speaker prior to the cops were called.

‘He was actually spreading out love asking how others were. He rode his bike to the sales register and paid. After, the police stated he was complimentary to go considering that he ‘d paid. Once the male [Gracius] informed the officer to have a great day, he [the cop] got his wrist,’ the Facebook user declared.

However, the Berks County District Attorney has actually contested that variation of occasions, stating cops were contacted us to the Walmart since Gracius was ‘screaming obscenities at other consumers’ and declined to leave the properties.

In a Facebook status, the DA composed: ‘Gracius was asked to leave the shop by the shop supervisor however declined to do so. When the Wyomissing Police got to the shop, the supervisor reported that the male remained in the shop and was spending for a bike.

‘She notified the Wyomissing Police that this person was riding the bike through the shop, weaving backward and forward in the aisles, striking some shopping carts and practically striking other consumers. Again, she informed the male to leave however he declined stating “You’re not going to tell me what to do.”‘

And while the viral video proving Gracius’ arrest has actually stimulated outrage, the Berks County District Attorney has actually safeguarded the officers’ conduct.

‘At perpetuity throughout the encounter, the Wyomissing Police revealed restraint, acted expertly, and did an excellent task deescalating the circumstance with the accused,’ the DA’s Facebook declaration checked out.

Gracius has actually now been charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Disarming Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Defiant Trespass and Disorderly Conduct.

According to Heavy, Gracius was reserved into the Berks County Prison and held on $2,500 bail.

If he is not able to make bail, he will be carried to Berks CountyJail A hearing is set up for August 6.

According to the Berks County District Attorney, Gracius plead guilty in 2014 to charges of withstanding arrest, deactivating a police officer and bold trespassing.