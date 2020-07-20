Walmart begins requiring all customers to wear face masks

About 65% of Walmart’s a lot more than 5,000 stores, including its Sam’s Club locations, are located in areas where there is a government mandate on face coverings.

Although no federal mandate to wear a mask exists, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone “should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.” The CDC said “face coverings are meant to protect other people.”

Walmart said it’s going to enforce the brand new policy by stationing “health ambassadors” near the entrance to remind shoppers of the requirement.