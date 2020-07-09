Walmart had been experimenting with speedy delivery, including one-day options in Phoenix, Las Vegas and elements of California. More than 220,000 items — including pet food, diapers, paper towels and laundry detergent — be eligible for the service that launched in May 2019 . Customers must spend at the very least $35 for next-day shipping.

Grocery options will also reportedly be a part of Walmart+ to defend myself against Amazon’s ownership of Whole Foods. Recode said Walmart gives subscribers unlimited same-day grocery delivery and reserved delivery slots. Both companies struggled with soaring demand for groceries through the pandemic as people began panic shopping.

Walmart has not quite 3,300 store pickup locations, and much more than 1,850 stores offered same-day grocery delivery.

“We experienced unprecedented demand in categories like paper goods, surface cleaners and grocery staples,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on their earnings contact May. “For many of these items, we were selling in two or three hours what we normally sell in two or three days.”