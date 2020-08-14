Walmart Adds Crypto Cashback Through Shopping Loyalty Platform StormX

Gamified shopping loyalty platform StormX will now let its users make cashback in cryptocurrencies when shopping at Walmart.

According to a statement shown Cointelegraph on August 14, StormX users can now make approximately 4% cashback in crypto for purchases made atWalmart Users who accomplish a “Diamond” rank can make approximately 14%. StormX CEO Simon Yu stated that he thinks this Walmart collaboration will bring brand-new users to the service:

“As the only crypto cashback program for Walmart worldwide, we are confident that users will take advantage of the rewards program to earn their favorite cryptocurrency while shopping at their favorite retailer.”

Per the statement, Walmart is the most recent addition to StormX’s swimming pool of more than 650 partners, which currently consists of outlets like Microsoft, eBay, Nike, Adidas, Target, Dell andSamsung StormX states it has actually currently dispersed more than $2 million to its users.

In June, Walmart’s Chinese subsidiary partnered with VeChain, a blockchain-based supply chain management platform, to produce a system that traces food. At the start of March, Walmart likewise signed up with the Hyperledger blockchain effort.