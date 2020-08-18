Walmart ( NYSE: WMT) reports equivalent sales in the U.S. increased 9.3% in Q2 to cruise past the agreement mark of +6.4%. U.S. e-commerce sales were up 97% throughout the duration.

Average ticket was up 27.0% in the U.S., while deals fell 14.0%.

Sam’s Club equivalent sales in the U.S. were up 13.3% vs. +6.20% agreement.

International sales fell 6.8% throughout the quarter to $27.2 B, with F/X and the government-mandated closing of Flipkart in India dragging out outcomes.

Consolidated gross earnings rate increased 63 bpd Y/Y, mainly as an outcome of a shift in the mix of sales to higher-margin basic product classifications, less markdowns and much better margins on fuel, partly balanced out by the carryover of financial investments in cost from in 2015.

Shares of Walmart are up 6.37% in premarket action to $143.98.

