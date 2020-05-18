Wallabies lock among Reds players stood down for refusing pay cuts | Rugby Union News





Izack Rodda has actually won 25 caps for Australia

The Reds have stood down Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and also 2 various other players for decreasing to approve pay cuts concurred by the players union amidst a closure of the period because of the coronavirus episode.

Rodda, full-back Isaac Lucas and also lock Harry Hockings were stood down adhering to conversations with the players and also their representative, the Super Rugby club stated on Monday.

The Reds stated the players were “unwilling” to take wage decreases and also be chosen for the government governments JobKeeper program, which is paying employees $1,500 (₤797) a fortnight if furloughed by their companies because of COVID-19

“Unfortunately, we have had to take the decision to stand down three of our players,” stated Queensland Rugby Union president David Hanham.

“Given the recent negotiated player-payment reduction agreement, this was not a situation the QRU had expected to face.”

The players union and also Rugby Australia concurred last month to a meantime pay bargain, which had players taking ordinary pay-cuts of 60 percent up till completion of September.

Anthony Picone, the representative of the 3 Reds players, was not able to supply instant remark.

Rugby Australia supervisor Scott Johnson stated the controling body desired the players to remain in Australia and also honour their agreements.

“We are aware they are looking at their legal position but we hope this can be resolved with the players as soon as possible and we will keep an open dialogue with them,” stated Johnson.

Super Rugby was put on hold in March after traveling aesthetics and also boundary controls carried out to include COVID-19 made the competitors illogical.

Under hefty monetary stress, Rugby Australia wants to adhere to New Zealand’s lead by presenting a residential event including the nation’s 4 Super Rugby sides to produce earnings.