Wall Street Opens Flat, Paring Gains as Hurricane Threatens Gulf By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing com– U.S. stock exchange opened combined on Tuesday as the excellent state of mind music developed by U.S.-China trade talks and falling varieties of coronavirus cases in the U.S. was hushed by the noise of an approaching hurricane.

Hurricane Laura, updated overnight from Tropical Storm classification by the National Hurricane Center, is set to make landfall by Wednesday night, and is set to interfere with the operations of significant oil refineries in east Texas and Louisiana, a few of which have actually currently been shut as a safety measure. So far, nevertheless, it appears not likely that the storm will strike Houston, additional west on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 30 points or 0.1% at 28,278 points. The, which closed above 3,400 for the very first time on Monday, eked out another 0.1% gain, while the was up by less than 0.1%.