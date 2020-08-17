Wall Street kicks off big retail earnings week on high note By Reuters

©Reuters The front exterior of the of the NYSE is seen in New York
(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday with the S&P 500 inching closer to a record high as sellers prepared to unwind a better-than-feared quarterly earnings season.
The increased 39.03 points, or 0.14%, at the open up to 27,970.05. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.01 points, or 0.24%, at 3,380.86, while the gotten 63.94 points, or 0.58%, to 11,083.25 at the opening bell.
