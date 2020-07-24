Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: These pages won’t wilt under cancel-culture pressure

In the spirit of collegiality, we won’t react in kind to the letter signers. Their stress and anxieties aren’t our obligation in any case. The signers report to the News editors or other parts of business, and the News and Opinion departments run with different personnels and editors. Both report to Publisher AlmarLatour This separation enables us to pursue stories and notify readers with independent judgment.

It was most likely inescapable that the wave of progressive cancel culture would get to the Journal, as it has at almost every other cultural, company, scholastic and journalistic organization. But we are not the New YorkTimes Most Journal press reporters try to cover the news relatively and down the middle, and our viewpoint pages provide an option to the consistent progressive views that control almost all these days’s media.

As long as our owners enable us the benefit to do so, the viewpoint pages will continue to release factors who speak their minds within the custom of energetic, reasoned discourse. And these columns will continue to promote the concepts of totally free individuals and free enterprises, which are more crucial than ever in what is a culture of growing progressive conformity and intolerance.

THIS EDITORIAL WAS ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL