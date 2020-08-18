Wall Street holds the cards as Main Street chases blank-check deal frenzy By Reuters

2/2 © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City



By Joshua Franklin and Krystal Hu

BOSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Josh Black was looking for the next lucrative deal after scoring a 500% profit in a few weeks by investing in electric truck maker Nikola Corp (O:) following the announcement of its merger with a blank-check acquisition company.

He then invested $23,000 in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (N:) after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by buyout firm Apollo Global Management (N:), clinched a $2.9 billion deal to merge with electric car maker Fisker.

This time Black wasn’t so lucky.

The mechanic from Cherry, Minnesota is down over 10% on his investment after Spartan’s stock gave up much of its initial gains following the announcement of the Fisker deal last month.

It’s a different story for the big mutual funds, including BlackRock Inc (N:), AllianceBernstein (NYSE:) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:) Kaufmann, that were invited to finance the Fisker deal – and buy shares in Spartan before it was announced.

Even after the decline in Spartan’s stock, they’re still up about 25%.

To be sure, retail investors who…